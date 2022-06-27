Advertisement

Search underway for missing Colchester woman

About 30 volunteers searched for Brandy Brewer on Monday
About 30 volunteers searched for Brandy Brewer on Monday
By Dylan Smith
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
COLCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Officials with the Emergency Services and Disaster Agency in McDonough County say Brandy Brewer has been missing since she left her mother’s house about 11:30 a.m. June 24.

McDonough County ESDA Director Edgar Rodriguez said the search began yesterday morning, but they haven’t found anything suggesting Brewer’s whereabouts.

“Our intention is to continue searching until we’ve exhausted all avenues, and we’re at the point where we haven’t found any clues so far,” Rodriguez said.

Rodriguez said about 30 volunteers are working to find Brewer.

ESDA officials say that when Brewer left her mother’s house she left behind her wallet and phone.

McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas Petitgout said Brewer suffers from several mental illnesses and is without her medication.

Petitgout also said home-video surveillance showed Brewer walking toward a country road on the west end of Colchester.

That was the last time Brewer was seen.

“We’re focused on that area right now, but as far as any information we haven’t had a lot of tips,” Petitgout said.

“We haven’t had a lot of people reach out to us, but it’s been shared on some social media platforms.”

According to officials with ESDA, Brewer is a female in her 40s, with red hair. She was last seen wearing a short-sleeve red shirt with the number 75 or 77 on the back, blue jeans and black shoes.

Please call 911 if you have any information.

