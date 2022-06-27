Shelby Co. seeks money to develop broadband service

SHELBY COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - A number of tri-state counties are in desperate need of reliable internet.

Shelby County is one of them. Since the pandemic, rural areas in Shelby County have struggled to receive a quality internet connection.

“COVID has changed things a lot. It kind of opened everybody’s eyes up to see what we need to be doing for better connection for everybody,” Commissioner Glenn Eagan said.

Taking steps forward, Eagan has planned out what the county can do to get broadband to residents. They are waiting to turn in an application to the state for broadband funding.

Those applications are due July 1; however, Eagan said they are making sure they can do everything they can to get the ball rolling even faster.

Until then, local business continue to struggle to get their work done with the internet.

“It’s like going back in time when computers first came out,” a library worker in Shelbina said.

Eagan said the process to get broadband in Shelby County could take anywhere from 2 to 3 years.

Related Stories:

Learn More:

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.