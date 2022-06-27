Subway worker killed, another injured over too much mayo, store owner says

ATLANTA (WGCL/Gray News) – One Subway worker is dead and another is in the hospital following an apparent argument over mayonnaise.

Police responded to a report of a shooting inside the Subway restaurant in downtown Atlanta around 7:15 p.m. Sunday. Atlanta police said they now have a suspect in custody after receiving a community tip.

Police said the suspect is a 36-year-old man but they did not release his name because it is still an ongoing investigation.

The owner of the restaurant, Willie Glenn, told WGCL a customer allegedly got upset over the amount of mayonnaise that was put on his sandwich. That’s when things escalated and the two employees were shot by the customer.

Glenn said both shooting victims were sisters and are committed Subway employees.

According to police, the victim who was shot and killed was a 26-year-old woman and her sister, who was also shot, is 24 years old and made it to the hospital in critical condition.

Glenn said the 24-year-old woman who survived also had her 5-year-old son with her inside the Subway when the suspect started shooting from outside the store.

“I don’t know what the world is coming to these days with our youth, everyone seems to be so hot headed,” Glenn said.

Glenn said the store manager, who was armed with a gun of his own, also attempted to stop the shooter.

“My manager was able to exchange gunfire with him, but of course he didn’t hit him and it ended up as a wild shootout in the parking lot,” he said.

Glenn said the gun violence in Atlanta is getting out of control.

“There is just a whole lot of shooting and killing going on and this is just ridiculous and my heart right now is just with my employees,” he said.

The leader of The New Order National Human Rights Organization, Gerald Rose, spoke Monday morning in response to what happened at Subway, calling the gun violence in the city an outrage.

Rose said it’s going to take the whole community stepping up to put an end to the ongoing senseless violence.

“I am asking all young people to put down their pistols and pick up their pencils,” Rose said.

Rose said in an effort to guide members of the youth community down a better path every third Saturday of each month he takes more than 50 young boys and girls to the Apex Museum where they learn about history.

