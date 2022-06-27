Warm weather speeds corn growth

MARION COUNTY, Mo. (WGEM) - While Monday stayed relatively mild for late June, the recent spate of heat waves has led to some good growing conditions for local farmers.

Through June 26, temperatures have been about 3-4 degrees higher than normal in the Quincy area.

Marion County Farm Bureau President Joe Kendrick said this warm weather has been beneficial for the local corn crop.

“We need those warm days. Even though sometimes we really don’t like them, it’s actually good for the corn crop and getting it up and getting it going and for plant growth,” Kendrick said.

He said temperatures above 50 degrees allow for the corn to grow, but that growth is expedited when temperatures stay above 80 degrees.

Kendrick said that the warmer weather is good news considering some of the farmers had to plant their crops later in the planting season.

“Some of the later-planted corn will probably catch up. You know it’s been planted late but with the extra growing degree days it will catch up in height and almost feel like it was planted at the same time,” Kendrick said.

Through the rest of the summer, he said he is hoping for more warm weather and some more moisture.

“Ideally, if we could get a little shower every week, it would be nice. A little rain and then continue to be warm,” Kendrick said.

He said the region is not hurting for water yet and is not in a drought, but the region could use a little more rain.

