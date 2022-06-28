Adams County clerk shares reminders for primary election voters

QUINCY (WGEM) - Polls open in Illinois for the primary election at 6:00 a.m. Tuesday morning and Adams County election officials have some final reminders before voters cast their ballots.

Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said registered voters do not need an ID when they head to their polling place.

He said unregistered voters can register and vote on Tuesday. They will need to go to the Adams County Clerk’s office located inside the courthouse at 507 Vermont Street in Quincy, and bring a photo ID and proof of residency.

Niekamp said with so much going on at the national level he is expecting people will want to get out and make their voices heard.

“I think right now there is a lot of energized voters that want to express their opinion,” he said. “This is their time to do this so I think we will see quite a good turnout, I think it should be steady.”

Niekamp said those who are voting by mail need to have their ballots postmarked, mailed or delivered to their polling place, the Adams County clerk’s office or drop box by Tuesday’s date.

He said there is also one polling location change on Tuesday. Niekamp said those who usually vote at the National Guard Armory will now vote at Grandview Church at 10th and Cedar.

Polls will close at 7:00 p.m..

You can find a full list of the county’s polling places here.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.