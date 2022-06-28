Advertisement

Adams County Clerk: Voter turnout ‘slightly higher’ than expected

(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Adams County Clerk Ryan Niekamp said Tuesday morning that voter turnout in Adams County was slightly higher than expected.

Niekamp said, despite rumors, the county is not in danger of running out of ballots. He said they printed enough ballots for 110% of registered voters.

Polls opened in Illinois for the primary election at 6 a.m. Tuesday.

Niekamp said registered voters do not need an ID when they head to their polling place.

He said unregistered voters can register and vote on Tuesday. They will need to go to the Adams County Clerk’s office located inside the courthouse at 507 Vermont Street in Quincy, and bring a photo ID and proof of residency.

Niekamp said with so much going on at the national level, he is expecting people will want to get out and make their voices heard.

You can find a full list of the county’s polling places here.

Polls will close at 7 p.m.

