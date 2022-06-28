Advertisement

All-American Circus comes to Quincy

WGEM News at Ten
By Kaleb Wolters
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Oakley Lindsay Center in Quincy hosted the All-American Circus on Monday night.

The circus had a variety of live comedy, dancing, and stunt acts.

Before the show, there was a kids play zone where children could get their faces painted and they could play around in a bounce house.

Attendee Renee Volk said she was excited to go and see the circus with her family.

“We are here to have a lot of fun as a family, cousins celebrating circus time. We are really looking forward to the magic that tonight will bring,” said Volk.

She said events like these are important for the children’s imagination.

