The American Red Cross sees low blood donors during summer months

Red Cross Quincy Donors
Red Cross Quincy Donors
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The American Red Cross is looking to for more Tri-State blood donors.

Over the summer, the Red Cross sees a dip in donations due to the lack of young adults donating in school.

“People go on vacation. People get busy. Their schedules are really filled with a lot of different things over the summer, so we don’t see the number of donors going to drives over the summer that we normally see September to May,” Whitfield said.

Red Cross Donor Recruiter Jim Whitfield said the need for blood donations is always there, it doesn’t just go away when summer comes around.

“It’s not just crucial today, it was crucial three months ago and it’s gonna be crucial six months from now,” Whitfield said.

Several blood drives throughout the Tri-State area are coming up. The next blood drive will be at St. Francis Catholic Church in Quincy on June 30 from noon to 5 p.m.

Whitfield advises that anyone donating blood to come hydrated and eat well prior to your appointment.

For more information on how and where to donate call 1-800-Red-Cross, download the Red Cross Donor app or click here to visit their website.

