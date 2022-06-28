Dry for now

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures over the next seven days we’ll be running above average with the exception of Saturday. While Saturday will not be exceptionally cool it will be on track for what is normal with a daytime high in the mid 80s. A little bit more relative humidity will begin to creep in on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. It is possible Friday even though the temperatures may be in the low 90s, it’ll feel like upper 90s to low 100′s. We introduce the potential for rainfall on Friday afternoon with a better shot on Friday night through Saturday. Sunday there will be isolated showers in the area, we should end up with mostly sunny sky. There are still questions about the potential for rain on Independence Day. Right now it looks as if there will be scattered showers on Monday.

