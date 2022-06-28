High pressure centered overhead today

QUINCY (WGEM) - We are getting spoiled again today as high pressure sits directly over the Tri-States. With high pressure overhead, we will have abundant sunshine through the entire day. Temperatures will be getting just a little warmer than yesterday, with highs in the mid 80s. However, that is seasonable for this time of year. Another great day to get out and enjoy if you can. By tonight, we will keep the clear skies but lows will be a little warmer than the previous nights. Lows will be in the 60s, which is very seasonable as well.

By tomorrow, our high pressure will start to shift further to our east. This will allow for more of a south/southwesterly wind which will boost temperatures. Humidity levels will rise, but only slightly. Models have been coming in a little hotter, so parts of the Tri-States will see daytime highs near 90°. I am still expecting full sunshine through the day.

Thursday will be a little hotter yet, with highs in the low 90s with sunny skies. Another slight increase in humidity is expected again.

Then, a cold front will be arriving on Friday.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.