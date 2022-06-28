Advertisement

Hospital Report: June 28, 2022

WGEM Hospital Report
WGEM Hospital Report(WGEM)
By Ryan Hill
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:15 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Deaths:

Sally L. Barger, age 78, of Quincy, died on June 26 in her home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

William “Bill” James Bruder Winn, 61, of Quincy, passed away June 25 at Blessing Hospital in Quincy, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Mary Ann Blair, 64, of Fowler, passed away June 25 at her home in Fowler, IL. O’Donnell-Cookson Life Celebration Home

Donald B. Moseley, age 86, of Quincy, died on June 25 at his home, in the Good Samaritan Home Cottages. Hansen Spear Funeral Home

Robert E. “Bob” Norris Jr., age 65, of Quincy, died June 24 in his home. Hansen Spear Funeral Home.

Births:

Blessing Hospital Reports:

Joshua & Janelle Eaton of Quincy, IL...boy

