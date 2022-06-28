Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy to receive $200 million in federal grants

QUINCY (WGEM) - The State of Illinois announced on Tuesday that a $194,762,750 a grant from the Unites State Department of Veterans Affairs will be used for upgrades at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy.

The grant will be used to rebuild the campus and to replace it with a 210-bed skilled care facility. This will add 80 independent living domiciliary rooms.

The state says the upgrade will modernize the campus and provide a cost effective, state-of-the-art facility with single occupancy rooms and a more intimate setting for Illinois’ veterans needing skilled nursing care.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker shared his excitement for the renovation.

“Paired with our state Rebuild Illinois capital program, this federal funding will make our state-of-the-art renovation at Illinois’ oldest veteran home possible, with the modernized Quincy facility on track for completion in 2024,” Pritzker said.

Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Terry Prince said the money will help provide care for current veterans and those in the future.

“This grant allows Illinois to continue leading the nation in caring for its veterans,” Prince said. “Our veterans’ homes offer high-quality care delivered by skilled and compassionate medical professionals and staff.”

The Capital Development Board will oversee the construction.

The project already is about 22% complete. The independent living building, also known as the Domiciliary, is scheduled to be completed in June 2023, and the Long-Term Care Building will be ready for residents in March 2024.

The Illinois Veterans’ home in Quincy, built in 1886, is the oldest in Illinois.

