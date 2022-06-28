Advertisement

Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy to receive $200 million in federal grants

Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy to receive $200 million in federal grants
Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy to receive $200 million in federal grants(WGEM)
By Jayla Louis
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY (WGEM) - The State of Illinois announced on Tuesday that a $194,762,750 a grant from the Unites State Department of Veterans Affairs will be used for upgrades at the Illinois Veterans’ Home in Quincy.

The grant will be used to rebuild the campus and to replace it with a 210-bed skilled care facility. This will add 80 independent living domiciliary rooms.

The state says the upgrade will modernize the campus and provide a cost effective, state-of-the-art facility with single occupancy rooms and a more intimate setting for Illinois’ veterans needing skilled nursing care.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker shared his excitement for the renovation.

“Paired with our state Rebuild Illinois capital program, this federal funding will make our state-of-the-art renovation at Illinois’ oldest veteran home possible, with the modernized Quincy facility on track for completion in 2024,” Pritzker said.

Illinois Department of Veterans’ Affairs Director Terry Prince said the money will help provide care for current veterans and those in the future.

“This grant allows Illinois to continue leading the nation in caring for its veterans,” Prince said. “Our veterans’ homes offer high-quality care delivered by skilled and compassionate medical professionals and staff.”

The Capital Development Board will oversee the construction.

The project already is about 22% complete. The independent living building, also known as the Domiciliary, is scheduled to be completed in June 2023, and the Long-Term Care Building will be ready for residents in March 2024.

The Illinois Veterans’ home in Quincy, built in 1886, is the oldest in Illinois.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams County EMS Director John Simon estimates the agency treated more than 50 people at the...
Adams County EMS director estimates more than 50 heat-related illnesses at rally
Missing person: Brandy Brewer.
Officials ask for help locating missing woman in McDonough County
About 30 volunteers searched for Brandy Brewer on Monday
Search underway for missing Colchester woman
Amtrak train derails in northern Missouri; several injuries reported
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

Latest News

Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Missing person: Brandy Brewer.
Missing Colchester woman found alive
Adams County Clerk: Voter turnout ‘slightly higher’ than expected
Adams County election officials give final reminders ahead of Tuesday's primary election
Adams County clerk shares reminders for primary election voters