Advertisement

Man attempting to kidnap child at festival stopped by Good Samaritans, police say

Ketema Faye was arrested after police say he attempted to abduct a child at an Ohio festival.
Ketema Faye was arrested after police say he attempted to abduct a child at an Ohio festival.(Source: Franklin County Jail)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Several volunteers and witnesses are being credited with saving a child from an attempted abduction that occurred at a fundraising festival in Ohio.

The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said Ketema Kuma Faye was arrested after he allegedly grabbed the hand of a 6-year-old child from a bounce house at a fundraising event on Saturday in Brown Township before leading the victim towards the gates to the festival.

As the 20-year-old suspect exited the area, investigators said a “volunteer noticed something amiss.”

The volunteer asked Faye if the child was his, WOIO reported.

Faye responded, “Yes.”

Simultaneously, the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office said the child answered, “No.”

The good Samaritans took control of the child, and Faye was arrested by Franklin County deputies without incident.

Franklin County Jail records show that Faye is being held behind bars on a felony charge of abduction.

“The Sheriff’s Office commends the volunteers and witnesses for their willingness to ‘see something, say something,’” Franklin County officials shared on social media.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Missing person: Brandy Brewer.
Missing Colchester woman found alive
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action
About 30 volunteers searched for Brandy Brewer on Monday
Search underway for missing Colchester woman
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Illinois Republicans pick Bailey to face Gov. Pritzker

Latest News

With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many...
EXPLAINER: Abortion, tech and surveillance
A social media trend is leaving giant holes on Florida beaches.
TikTok trend leaves giant holes on beaches
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., looks at Pope Francis as he celebrates a Mass on...
Pelosi receives Communion in Vatican despite abortion stance
U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO leader Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discuss the...
Biden, Stoltenberg discuss NATO's future
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending...
Biden: US boosting force posture in Europe for Russia threat