Man charged after throwing saw blade through woman’s car window, police say

Ryan Thomas is charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and with throwing an object at a motor vehicle.(Tulsa Police Department)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
TULSA, Okla. (Gray News) – A man was arrested in Oklahoma after throwing a saw blade through a vehicle’s back window, police said.

According to the Tulsa Police Department, officers received a call about a potential shooting Sunday evening. When they arrived at the scene, Ryan Thomas told officers he had been shot.

Police said they noticed a cut on Thomas’ ear, but he refused treatment from paramedics.

A woman on the scene told officers that Thomas had approached her car and opened her passenger door. She said Thomas threw something in her vehicle, spit on her, then started cursing. As she drove away, Thomas threw a circular saw blade through her back window, police said.

Tulsa police said the vehicle's back window was destroyed by the saw blade.
Tulsa police said the vehicle's back window was destroyed by the saw blade.(Tulsa Police Department)

The woman was not injured.

Police said Thomas admitted to throwing the saw blade. He also claimed the woman had previously tried to break into his home, which officers said they found to be untrue. According to jail records, Thomas is homeless.

Thomas was arrested and charged with assault and battery with a deadly weapon and with throwing an object at a motor vehicle. His bond was set at $20,000, jail records show.

