Missing Colchester woman found alive

QUINCY (WGEM) - Officials with the Emergency Services and Disaster Agency in McDonough County reported that Brandy Brewer was found alive on Tuesday after she had been missing since she left her mother’s house about 11:30 a.m. June 24.

McDonough County ESDA Director Edgar Rodriguez said that they found Brewer at Lake Argyle in Colchester.

Rodriguez said that Brewer was dehydrated when they found her, but no other injuries were reported.

Rodriguez reported that Brewer is being taken to McDonough District Hospital for further evaluation.

McDonough County Sheriff Nicholas Petitgout had said yesterday that Brewer suffers from several mental illnesses and was without her medication.

