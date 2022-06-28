Advertisement

National Tom Sawyer Days continue in Hannibal

Tom Sawyer Days continues in Hannibal
Tom Sawyer Days continues in Hannibal(WGEM)
By Rebecca Duffy
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT
HANNIBAL, Mo. (WGEM) - One of Hannibal’s long-standing traditions is well underway with many more events kicking off this weekend.

This year is the 67th annual National Tom Sawyer Days.

It features events based on Mark Twain’s books, frog jumping, and fence painting competitions, as well as a carnival and a parade.

National Tom Sawyer Days started on June 18th with pageants and ends on the Fourth of July with a fireworks show on Lover’s Leap.

Hannibal Convention and Visitors Bureau Director Megan Rapp encourages everyone to bring their families for some fun.

“It’s free entertainment. It’s great for the family. It’s nice to get out on a weekend and just being able to see people and having a great time and celebrating our country,” Rapp said.

Click here to see a full list of events.

