Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MENDON, Mo. (AP) — The toll from the Missouri railroad crossing where an Amtrak train slammed into a dump truck rose to four deaths and 150 injuries on Tuesday.
Meanwhile, the county’s chief elected official says residents and county leaders have been pushing for a safety upgrade at the railroad crossing for nearly three years.
A day after the deadly crash on Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol provided its first estimate of the injured — about 150 people taken to 10 hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious. At least 15 remain hospitalized. The dead — three passengers and the truck driver — have not been identified.
