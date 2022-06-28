Advertisement

Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action

An Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri, Photo Date:...
An Amtrak train that derailed after striking a dump truck near Mendon, Missouri, Photo Date: 06/27/2022(41 Action News / YouTube)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
MENDON, Mo. (AP) — The toll from the Missouri railroad crossing where an Amtrak train slammed into a dump truck rose to four deaths and 150 injuries on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the county’s chief elected official says residents and county leaders have been pushing for a safety upgrade at the railroad crossing for nearly three years.

A day after the deadly crash on Monday, the Missouri State Highway Patrol provided its first estimate of the injured — about 150 people taken to 10 hospitals with injuries ranging from minor to serious. At least 15 remain hospitalized. The dead — three passengers and the truck driver — have not been identified.

