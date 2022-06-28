Advertisement

Police: Carbon monoxide killed 3 tourists at Bahamas resort

Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead...
Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in May.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:50 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Police in the Bahamas say that carbon monoxide poisoning killed three U.S. tourists found dead at a resort in May.

Authorities did not provide further details on Tuesday, saying only the deaths were still under investigation.

The victims were a couple from Tennessee and a man from Florida whose wife was hospitalized.

The couples were staying in separate villas next to each other in the same building at the Sandals Emerald Bay resort on the island of Exuma. It was not clear if the villas had carbon monoxide detectors and if they did, whether they were working.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Missing person: Brandy Brewer.
Missing Colchester woman found alive
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action
About 30 volunteers searched for Brandy Brewer on Monday
Search underway for missing Colchester woman
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Illinois Republicans pick Bailey to face Gov. Pritzker

Latest News

With abortion now or soon to be illegal in over a dozen states and severely restricted in many...
EXPLAINER: Abortion, tech and surveillance
A social media trend is leaving giant holes on Florida beaches.
TikTok trend leaves giant holes on beaches
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., looks at Pope Francis as he celebrates a Mass on...
Pelosi receives Communion in Vatican despite abortion stance
U.S. President Joe Biden and NATO leader Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg discuss the...
Biden, Stoltenberg discuss NATO's future
President Joe Biden said the U.S. is establishing a permanent headquarters in Poland, sending...
Biden: US boosting force posture in Europe for Russia threat