QPS Foundation providing $37,000 in grants for district schools

By Ryan Hill
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 4:29 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Quincy Public Schools Foundation is providing grants to multiple schools in the district to help them pay for different projects.

Quincy Junior High School is receiving $15,000 to help buy equipment for their fitness room.

Principal Brenda Fleer said a teacher first saw that their equipment needed to be replaced or upgraded.

She said the money they received from the QPS Foundation helps make the space better for both students and staff.

“Anytime staff feels that they want to try something new or finds a need that maybe we don’t have the money for at that moment, the Quincy Public School Foundation has always come through for us and so it’s very exciting to be able to partner with them and to help them help our teachers,” Fleer said.

She said they are still working out what equipment they need, she said they’ll be purchasing some new exercise bikes and treadmills.

Quincy Senior High School is also receiving $1,392.23 in grant money to buy new calculators for their math team.

Teacher Ben Dombroksi said the calculators will be helpful for solving complex pre-calculus and advanced math problems.

“A lot of our students go into either science, engineering, medical fields, math fields and this will give them the opportunity to see how to use technology in those fields,” he said.

Dombroski said they plan on purchasing nine TI-Inspire calculators at a cost of just under $142 each. He said they will use the calculators for AP classes as well.

Both schools will receive their money in July. The other projects being funded by the grant include $1,400 for the Ron Clark Academy for QJHS , and $4,211 for a mobile makerspace worth for Rooney Elementary.

