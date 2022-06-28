Quincy reviewing thousands of ransomware files, new partnership to recruit people to city

QUINCY (WGEM) - Quincy Mayor Mike Troup said they’ve made progress in recovering their encrypted data from the ransomware attack.

Troup said they’ve recovered thousands of files that they’re starting to review.

They’re now taking a look at the detailed files that the threat had access to, so that they can see if there is any personal information in any of those files.

He said they still don’t know who was behind the threat, their point of entry, or their motive.

“Sometimes they destroy things that they used to help set up what they were doing and we haven’t been able to locate that. Which that would’ve told us a lot,” Troup said.

Troup said they have proof that there were other times in April the threat was operating within their systems before the May 7 attack.

At this moment, he said they haven’t determined how many files they’ve lost or can’t retrieve.

The city is also trying something new to bring in more people to work and live, making a video to showcase all the Gem City has to offer.

All 13 aldermen present at the city council meeting Monday night voted to adopt a resolution for the city to partner with a company called CGI Digital.

Quincy IT Manager Corey Dean said the idea came about when the mayor was in Washington, D.C. for the US Conference of Mayors.

The company would come in and highlight aspects of the community such as events and businesses.

Then they would solicit partnerships with big businesses to sponsor the video so it would all be at no cost to the city.

“I mean I think it’s a great opportunity. I think that some of these things, especially the free of charge does not come very often. So when they do, you got to good advantage of it,” Dean said.

“Maybe people can get the information, feel better about making a trip, joining their friends to come here and stay in our hotels, go to our restaurants and enjoy whatever activities we have,” Troup said.

Dean said they can have the video tour linked to several local prominent websites like economic development agencies, the chamber of commerce, and the convention and visitor’s bureau.

That way people who are looking to move or set up a business in Quincy can watch it.

Dean said they have not heard a timeframe on when the program will get started.

Aldermen approved a petition for the Quincy Elks Club Lodge #100 to close 2nd street from Broadway to Vermont on the 4th of July from noon to 10 p.m.

They also adopted an ordinance to amend the zoning for 2009 Broadway from single family residential to commercial to bring the parking lot into zoning with the building itself. 12 aldermen present were in favor. Alderman Mike Farha voted no.

Troup said they will also have a public meeting July 6th at the Quincy Town Center starting at 6 p.m. to get your thoughts on how the city should continue to run its recycling program.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.