Quincy Service League hosts reading is fun event for elementary school kids

Reading is Fun
Reading is Fun(WGEM)
By Clare Edlund
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 5:57 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - A Tri-State volunteer group wants to keep kids reading and exercising their minds throughout the summer.

Kindergarten through fifth grade students gathered at Lincoln Douglas Elementary school on Tuesday morning for a Reading is Fun event, which is just like how it sounds. Making reading fun.

The Quincy Service League women read books to the kids, have interactive writing exercises and show videos on the topic they read about.

Reading is Fun Chairwoman Katie Rodemich said the Quincy Service League puts on this event every summer. They are a women’s group that hosts community projects like these around Quincy.

“This reading is always a great thing to include with children,” Rodemich said. “It’s always rewarding for us. We love reading, we love that we can give back to them.”

Rodemich said the Quincy Service League has ongoing projects throughout the community.

