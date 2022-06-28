Advertisement

Sisters sell precious items to help send older brother to college

Two young girls in Minnesota are selling things precious to them to help send their older brother to college. (Source: WCCO, LEWIS FAMILY, CNN)
By Reg Chapman
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:24 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROBBINSDALE, Minn. (WCCO) – Two young girls in Minnesota are selling things that are special to them to help send their older brother to college.

“Our brother has to go to college in Louisiana and it’s real expensive,” Tyi Lewis’ sister Stefani Lewis said. “It’s more expensive than you think.”

Stefanie and her sister Dasia Lewis held a garage sale and set up a lemonade stand to raise extra money to get Tyi to school.

Tyi graduated from Robbinsdale Cooper High School and has been accepted to study computer science at Xavier University.

“It was the best option I had,” Tyi said, adding that it’s one of the best Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

He’s grateful for the help from his little sisters to pay his way.

“It’s a good feeling to know that they care,” Tyi said.

Copyright 2022 WCCO via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams County EMS Director John Simon estimates the agency treated more than 50 people at the...
Adams County EMS director estimates more than 50 heat-related illnesses at rally
Missing person: Brandy Brewer.
Officials ask for help locating missing woman in McDonough County
About 30 volunteers searched for Brandy Brewer on Monday
Search underway for missing Colchester woman
Amtrak train derails in northern Missouri; several injuries reported
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

Latest News

Republican state Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed an emergency motion on Friday to allow...
Court lets Tennessee 6-week abortion ban take effect
Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to Trump's chief of staff, described the leadup to Jan. 6 and the West...
Former Trump White House aide testifies at surprise Jan. 6 committee hearing
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
In wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledges...
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation