Advertisement

WATCH: Disney releases first trailer for ‘Hocus Pocus 2′

Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie "Hocus Pocus 2” on Tuesday. (Source: Walt Disney Studios)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:38 AM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Disney dropped the first teaser trailer for the highly anticipated movie “Hocus Pocus 2″ on Tuesday.

The original 1993 cult classic saw three witch sisters woken up from a 300-year sleep in Salem, Massachusetts by the lighting of the black flame candle.

Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kathy Najimy return as the Sanderson sisters, brought back again when two young girls light the candle.

“Hocus Pocus 2″ is scheduled to start streaming on Disney+ on Sept. 30, just in time for the Halloween season.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Adams County EMS Director John Simon estimates the agency treated more than 50 people at the...
Adams County EMS director estimates more than 50 heat-related illnesses at rally
Missing person: Brandy Brewer.
Officials ask for help locating missing woman in McDonough County
About 30 volunteers searched for Brandy Brewer on Monday
Search underway for missing Colchester woman
Amtrak train derails in northern Missouri; several injuries reported
An Amtrak train traveling from Los Angeles to Chicago derailed in Missouri after colliding with...
3 killed, dozens hurt in Amtrak train crash in Missouri

Latest News

Republican state Attorney General Herbert Slatery filed an emergency motion on Friday to allow...
Court lets Tennessee 6-week abortion ban take effect
Cassidy Hutchinson, aide to Trump's chief of staff, described the leadup to Jan. 6 and the West...
Former Trump White House aide testifies at surprise Jan. 6 committee hearing
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
51 migrants die after trailer abandoned in San Antonio heat
In wake of the Roe v. Wade overturn, Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra pledges...
Biden team strains to flex muscles in abortion fight
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation
Watching Your Wallet: Smart saving during inflation