WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (June 27) QHS Lady Blue Devil Golfing Standout Forms A “Special Bond” To Help A Friend In Need In The Ukraine

QHS Blue Devils Football Team Continue “Contact Days” At Flinn Memorial Stadium
Saya Geisendorfer Tries To Help A Friend In Need In Ukraine
Saya Geisendorfer Tries To Help A Friend In Need In Ukraine(WGEM)
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:30 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) - During her years of playing in the Pepsi Little People’s Golf Championships Quincy High golfing standout Saya Geisendorfer has had a great opportunity meet many new friends who share her enjoyment and passion for the game. One of the friends she’s met on the fairways is Julia Imai who hails from Brookline, Massachusetts. Julia has had a chance to see up close just how big a heart her friend Saya has for people in need as WGEM’s Jake Rongholt found out recently. Jake brings us the story in this evening’s Sports In Focus!

At Flinn Memorial Stadium in Quincy, the Blue Devils football team are still hard at work preparing for the start of Fall Camp in August. The “Blue and White” are in the middle of their IHSA sanctioned 25 “Contact Days” as we roll into the final week of June. QHS head coach Rick Little took timeout from drills earlier today, along with senior running back Brian Douglas, to offer a little insight on how practices have been going on the turf.

