Advertisement

WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (June 27) Fort Madison Bloodhounds Play Host To The Chiefs Of Keokuk On The IHSAA Diamond And The Quincy Gems Continue To Focus In On Locking Up A Post-Season Spot As The First Half Of The Prospect League Season Winds Down

QHS Head Football Coach Rick Little Watching New Leaders Emerge On The Gridiron At Flinn
FMHS Bloodhounds Sweep A Doubleheader Against The Chiefs Of KHS
FMHS Bloodhounds Sweep A Doubleheader Against The Chiefs Of KHS
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -

Monday, June 27, 2022

IGHSAU Softball

Holy Trinity Catholic 3

Van Buren 4

HTC: Lady Crusaders Now (9-9) On The Season

Game 1

Keokuk 3

Fort Madison 4 (Final/8 Innings)

Game 2

Keokuk 1

Fort Madison 13 (Final/4 Innings)

IHSAA Baseball

Game 1

Keokuk 1

Fort Madison 11 (Final/6 Innings)

Game 2

Keokuk 1

Fort Madison 5

FM: Bloodhounds Now (16-6) On The Season

KHS: Chiefs Slide to (10-16) On The Season

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Monday (June 27) QHS Lady Blue Devil Golfing Standout Forms A “Special Bond” To Help A Friend In Need In The Ukraine

Updated: 16 hours ago
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QHS Blue Devils Continue "Contact Days" On The Gridiron At Flinn Memorial Stadium

Play of the Week

Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Abby Lewton Outrunning Competition In 100 Meter Butterfly

Updated: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:38 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Your QMG Play Of The Week Winner Is Abby Lewton

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Sunday (June 26th, 2022) Zach Willing Wins Back To Back Men’s Singles Tennis Championships; Kendra Maples From Palmyra Wins Women’s Singles Tennis Championship At Reservoir park

Updated: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:36 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Zach Willing Wins Men's Singles; Kendra Maples Wins Women's Singles

Sports

QMG Play Of The Week Nominees For The Week Of June 26th, 2022

Updated: Jun. 26, 2022 at 11:26 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Who Is Your QMG Play Of The Week?

Latest News

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Saturday (June 25) A Rematch Of Zach Willing And QU Tennis Coach Ethan Arns On Sunday In The Quincy Open Men’s Singles Tennis Championship; Anish Podarella Wins 12 And Under Singles; Alex Hamby Delivers A Championship In 14 And Under

Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at 11:21 PM CDT
|
By Jake Rongholt
Zach Willing vs Ethan Arns In Men's Singles; Olivia Clayton vs Kendra Maples In Women's Singles Championship

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (June 24) "Sports Extra" Part II

Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:43 PM CDT
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (June 24) "Sports Extra" Part I

Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:25 PM CDT
WGEM News at Ten

Sports

WGEM Sports At Ten: Friday (June 24) QU Hawks Tennis Standout Zach Willing Opens Quincy Open Singles Championships With A Convincing Victory At Reservoir Park And The Bloodhounds Of Fort Madison Play Host To Ottumwa On The IHSAA Diamond In Lee County

Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:17 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
QU Hawks Tennis Standout Zach Willing Opens Quincy Open Singles Championships Play With A Win

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (June 24)

Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:38 PM CDT

Sports

WGEM Sports At Six: Friday (June 24) Quincy Open Singles Championships Now Underway In The Gem City And The First Place Quincy Gems Return Home To Host Alton On The Prospect League Diamond

Updated: Jun. 25, 2022 at 1:30 PM CDT
|
By Tony Cornish, Jr.
Zach Willing Returns To Action On The Tennis Courts Tonight At The 2022 Quincy Open Singles Championships