WGEM Sports At Ten: Monday (June 27) Fort Madison Bloodhounds Play Host To The Chiefs Of Keokuk On The IHSAA Diamond And The Quincy Gems Continue To Focus In On Locking Up A Post-Season Spot As The First Half Of The Prospect League Season Winds Down
Published: Jun. 27, 2022 at 11:49 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
QUINCY, Ill. (WGEM) -
Monday, June 27, 2022
IGHSAU Softball
Holy Trinity Catholic 3
Van Buren 4
HTC: Lady Crusaders Now (9-9) On The Season
Game 1
Keokuk 3
Fort Madison 4 (Final/8 Innings)
Game 2
Keokuk 1
Fort Madison 13 (Final/4 Innings)
IHSAA Baseball
Game 1
Keokuk 1
Fort Madison 11 (Final/6 Innings)
Game 2
Keokuk 1
Fort Madison 5
FM: Bloodhounds Now (16-6) On The Season
KHS: Chiefs Slide to (10-16) On The Season
