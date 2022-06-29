4th of July Schedule 2022

QUINCY (WGEM) - The Fourth of July is this upcoming Monday. Here is a list of scheduled firework shows and events in Quincy and the Tri-States.

July 1- QU Stadium (after the Quincy Gems game

July 1- Keokuk Fourth of July Festivities 5 p.m.-10 p.m., fireworks will conclude the festivities at 9 p.m.

July 2- Keokuk Fourth of July Festivities 5 p.m.- 10 p.m., fireworks will conclude the festivities at 9 p.m.

July 3- QU Stadium (after the Quincy Gems game)

July 3- Quincy Country Club

July 3- Keokuk Fourth of July Festivities 4 p.m.- 10 p.m., fireworks will conclude the festivities at 9 p.m.

July 4- Hannibal, MO Lover’s leap at 9:30 p.m. firework show

July 4- Freedom Fest in the Clat Adams Park will have activities and a firework show as a grand finale.

July 4- the City of LaGrange will host the Fourth of July Appreciation Day. Activities will happen with fireworks displaying once it is dark.

July 4- Carthage, IL, will have a full day of activities starting at 10 a.m. with a parade and fireworks at dusk near the Illini West High School.

July 4- Quinsippi island (Riverfront)

July 4- Sheridan Swim Club

July 4- Keokuk Fourth of July Festivities 11 a.m.- 11 pm., fireworks will conclude the festivities at 9 p.m.

July 4- Schuyler Counter will have fireworks at 9:45 p.m. at the Schuyler County Fair

July 4- Camp Point will have fireworks starting around dusk at Bailey Park after activites

This list will be updated as we are made aware of additional events.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.