4th of July Schedule 2022

Fireworks schedule
Fireworks schedule(Alexa Griffey)
By Anna Brandon
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - The Fourth of July is this upcoming Monday. Here is a list of scheduled firework shows and events in Quincy and the Tri-States.

  • July 1- QU Stadium (after the Quincy Gems game
  • July 1- Keokuk Fourth of July Festivities 5 p.m.-10 p.m., fireworks will conclude the festivities at 9 p.m.
  • July 2- Keokuk Fourth of July Festivities 5 p.m.- 10 p.m., fireworks will conclude the festivities at 9 p.m.
  • July 3- QU Stadium (after the Quincy Gems game)
  • July 3- Quincy Country Club
  • July 3- Keokuk Fourth of July Festivities 4 p.m.- 10 p.m., fireworks will conclude the festivities at 9 p.m.
  • July 4- Hannibal, MO Lover’s leap at 9:30 p.m. firework show
  • July 4- Freedom Fest in the Clat Adams Park will have activities and a firework show as a grand finale.
  • July 4- the City of LaGrange will host the Fourth of July Appreciation Day. Activities will happen with fireworks displaying once it is dark.
  • July 4- Carthage, IL, will have a full day of activities starting at 10 a.m. with a parade and fireworks at dusk near the Illini West High School.
  • July 4- Quinsippi island (Riverfront)
  • July 4- Sheridan Swim Club
  • July 4- Keokuk Fourth of July Festivities 11 a.m.- 11 pm., fireworks will conclude the festivities at 9 p.m.
  • July 4- Schuyler Counter will have fireworks at 9:45 p.m. at the Schuyler County Fair
  • July 4- Camp Point will have fireworks starting around dusk at Bailey Park after activites

This list will be updated as we are made aware of additional events.

