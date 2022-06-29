Advertisement

Adams County Republicans react to primary

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - With the primary races decided the focus now shifts to the November general election.

Adams County Republican Central Committee Chairman, Dave Bockhold is hoping for an even better voter turnout come November.

“I think we had a good turnout for Republicans state-wide in the primaries and hopefully it’ll keep mushrooming and be a really good turnout in the fall in November so we can take back the House of Representatives and Senate,” Bockhold said.

Adams County republican board members nominated on Tuesday include: Mark Dietrich, David Bells, and Marvin Kerkhoff for District 3. Kent Snider, Steve McQueen, and Travis Cooley for District 4. David McCleary, Bradley Poulter and Les Post for District 6. Theresa Bockhold, Joe Zanger, and Brent Fischer for District 7.

Local party leaders say they’re hopeful for the statewide elections in the fall, and how it could impact the community.

See Tuesday’s primary election results here.

