Airbnb permanently bans parties at its rental locations

FILE: A sign with the Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015....
FILE: A sign with the Airbnb logo hangs over an office in Toronto, Canada, on May 27, 2015. Airbnb says it’s making its party ban permanent.(Open Grid Scheduler / Grid Engine)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:47 AM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Airbnb says it’s making its party ban permanent.

The short-term rental company said Tuesday that the temporary ban it put into effect in 2020 is working, so it decided to make it permanent.

The company says reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from a year ago.

Airbnb has been trying to crack down on parties since late 2019, after a fatal shooting at a rented house in California.

While making the ban permanent, Airbnb is lifting a capacity limit on some rentals. Airbnb says some property owners want to eliminate the limit of 16 people at large properties.

