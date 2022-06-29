Illinois Gov. Pritzker wins Dem nomination to seek 2nd term
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 7:36 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
CHICAGO (AP) — Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker has won the Democratic nomination for reelection. Pritzker on Tuesday defeated a much lesser-known rival, Beverly Miles.
The billionaire business owner is seeking his second term in office.
Pritzker will face the winner of a six-candidate Republican field.
Farmer and state lawmaker Darren Bailey is the front-runner for the GOP nomination. He’s been endorsed by former President Donald Trump.
