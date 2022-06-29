Bethel Assembly of God Church on track for demolition

QUINCY (WGEM) - The historical Bethel Assembly of God Church is knee-deep in its demolition project. Contractors started work last month on the older portion of the church which, some parts, date as far back as the 1800s.

That portion of the church, located on Jefferson Street in Quincy, is on its way to becoming a vacant patch of land. Contractors were busy at work on Tuesday morning demolishing the century-old historical building.

Church member Candy Moore, who has been a member for more than 10 years, said she and other fellow members share fond memories of that building.

“I have a lot of memories in the old upstairs where our kitchen was,” Moore said. “We would have meals up there, we would have games up there.”

She said people who grew up with the church have shed tears over the current teardown of the old part of the building. However, she said it was a long time coming.

“We have a lot of older people in our church,” Moore said. “And, getting up and down the steps, even with the lift was difficult.”

Lead Pastor Todd Hastings said although it’s a sad sight to see this longstanding building go, it’s ultimately in the best interest of the church and its members.

“(There were continual) water damages,” Hastings said. “The spaces. It would have cost a fortune to make it useable again and that still wouldn’t have solved the problem of most everything being on the second floor.”

Hastings said space may be a little more cramped with half of the church gone.

He said there are discussions being held about building a new multipurpose building in place of the old one.

“We really want to put something up that can not just accommodate us on Sunday mornings or Wednesday night,” Hastings said. “But we want to find something that’s useable and that we can serve the community with.”

Hastings said the $100,000 demolition was donated by several community members.

The demolition is set to wrap up at the end of July.

