GRAPHIC: Bison goring man at Yellowstone caught on camera

GRAPHIC: Video captured a Colorado man getting gored by a bull bison in Yellowstone National Park. (Rob Goodell via CNN Newsource)
By CNN staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 8:39 AM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
(CNN) - A 34-year-old Colorado man is recovering after he was gored by a bison Monday at Yellowstone National Park.

According to park officials, he was walking on a boardwalk with his family near the Old Faithful geyser.

The group reportedly did not leave the area when a bison charged at them.

The bull bison continued to charge and gored the man, causing injury to his arm.

He was transported by ambulance to a hospital.

Park officials say the matter is under investigation, but language in the news release suggests the man was too close to the bison.

They remind visitors to stay more than 25 yards away from wildlife.

This is the second reported goring at the park this year.

