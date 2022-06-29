Advertisement

City of Quincy to hold recycling forum

Recycling
Recycling(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 11:17 AM CDT
QUINCY (WGEM) - The City of Quincy will be hosting a community forum in the Community Room of the Quincy Town Center, formerly the Quincy Mall, on Wednesday, July 6, from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

According to city officials, the community forum is set up to provide information about the financial challenges the city is facing with its current weekly curbside recycling pick-up program.

City officials are seeking feedback and alternatives that can be implemented for a sustainable recycling program. Officials said there will also be an opportunity to ask questions at the community forum in person at the event

Officials stated, those concerned about recycling, but are unable to attend can send in questions, comments, or concerns using a survey. The survey can be used to send in questions in advance. Questions that are submitted will be discussed with those in attendance to the community forum in person.

The survey will be open from June 29-July 4.

You can find the survey here.

