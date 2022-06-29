Heating up today

QUINCY (WGEM) - Temperatures are a tad warmer this morning, but still pleasant and seasonable in the 60s. The Tri-States, and really the entire region, remains under the influence of high pressure. This high pressure will continue to very slowly drift further to our east over the next few days. This will lead to winds out of the southwest and will lead to something we call return flow. Return flow will transport increasingly warmer conditions into the area. Therefore, today will be hotter with highs in the upper 80s to low 90s depending on where you live in the Tri-States. So definitely hotter, but thankfully humidity levels will still be very low. Clear skies are expected tonight with lows in the mid to upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be another sunny day, but we will be a little hotter with highs in the low 90s. Yet again though, humidity levels will remain on the low side.

The high pressure will begin to break down tomorrow night into Friday as a low pressure system moves through Canada with an associated cold front starting to push southward into the Midwest. Newer model runs are now showing this cold front approaching the Missouri/Iowa border by Friday morning. This would lead to partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies through the day Friday. That would mean Friday’s daytime highs would be knocked down a smidge, into the upper 80s. There is still some lingering uncertainty with the frontal timing though. This front will also bring us the return of scattered showers and thunderstorms for Friday. As of right now though, it does not look like a washout of a day.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.