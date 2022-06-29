Holiday weekend rain

QUINCY (WGEM) - We have another warm day in store for the area, Thursday we should top out in the low 90s. Then we enter a rather active weather pattern for the region. We do expect to see some isolated showers on Friday although the day won’t be a complete washout with some peeks of sunshine. Saturday and Sunday we continue to forecast scattered showers and thunderstorms with high temperatures topping out in the mid to upper 80s. A cold front that is pushing down through the area Friday is the focus of the scattered showers and thunderstorms. This cold front then stalls out just to the south of the region and will be the genesis four more anticipated rainfall Saturday and Sunday, possibly lingering into Monday.

There will be rain in most rain gauges by the time the 4th of July gets here. (Max Inman)

At this time there is much uncertainty as to the position of that stationary front. We will continue to advertise scattered showers through the holiday weekend. It is possible we may have to amend the forecast if that stationary boundaries stalls out further to the south than current data indicates.

