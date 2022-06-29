Advertisement

Man pleads guilty to sexual assault of 7-year-old girl

Oscar Abraham Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a 7-year-old child.
Oscar Abraham Gonzalez pleaded guilty to the sexual assault of a 7-year-old child.(Caddo Parrish Sherriff's Office)
By Rachael Thomas and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:06 PM CDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CADDO PARISH, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - A Louisiana man accused of sexual assaulting a 7-year-old child has pleaded guilty.

Just before his trial was set to start, 21-year-old Oscar Abraham Gonzalez pleaded guilty on Monday, June 27 to second-degree rape after initially being charged with first-degree rape.

GRAPHIC WARNING: Story contains details that some may find disturbing.

The District Attorney’s office says Gonzalez sexually assaulted a 7-year-old victim on April 27, 2020. The victim’s mother walked into the room and saw the victim pulling her pants up and Gonzalez kneeling in front of the girl. The victim says Gonzalez would make her play “truth or dare” and tried to have intercourse with her multiple times, KSLA reports. Gonzalez confessed to performing a variety of sex acts on the girl since she was a toddler.

Gonzalez is set to be sentenced on July 20. He faces at least five and up to 40 years in prison, with at least two years served without the benefit of probation, parole, or suspension of sentence.

Copyright 2022 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Missing person: Brandy Brewer.
Missing Colchester woman found alive
About 30 volunteers searched for Brandy Brewer on Monday
Search underway for missing Colchester woman
Alex Felde
Mendon man charged with battery at school board meeting pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action

Latest News

South Grade Apartments
Old elementary school being turned into apartments
Police block the scene where a semitrailer with multiple dead bodies were discovered, Monday,...
Texas official: 2 more migrants from trailer tragedy die, raising death count to 53
Interest in vasectomies has increased dramatically in Missouri since Roe v. Wade court decision.
Vasectomies: Urologist says consultations are up 900% after Roe v. Wade decision
Jordan the kitten was saved from a Lansing storm drain by Ingham County Animal Control, Lansing...
PHOTOS: 6-week-old kitten rescued from storm drain
Rescuers were searching through the charred rubble of a shopping mall for more victims of a...
Russians fight to encircle Ukraine’s last eastern stronghold