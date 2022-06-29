Advertisement

Man steals jewelry off car crash victim’s body right after fatal accident in St. Louis, police say

Elmer Perry, 46, is charged with one count of felony stealing.
Elmer Perry, 46, is charged with one count of felony stealing.(North County Police Cooperative)
By Kelsee Ward and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:49 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
ST. LOUIS (KMOV/Gray News) – A man is facing charges after police say he stole jewelry off a dead man’s body Sunday night following a fatal car crash.

According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, the victim, identified as 46-year-old Arthur Fulton, died when he pulled out of a driveway and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.

Before first responders arrived, 46-year-old Elmer Perry went up to Fulton’s crashed vehicle and stole jewelry off Fulton’s body, police said.

Perry was not involved in the accident.

Perry was later arrested and charged with one count of felony stealing. Police said he confessed to the crime.

Perry is being held in the St. Louis County Jail on a $25,000 cash-only bond. The jewelry was later returned to the victim’s family.

Copyright 2022 KMOV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

