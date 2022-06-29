Mendon man charged with battery at school board meeting pleads guilty to disorderly conduct

QUINCY (WGEM) - A Mendon man who was charged with aggravated battery after an incident at a Unity School Board meeting in September 2021 agreed to plead guilty Wednesday.

Alex Felde pleaded guilty in Adams County Circuit Court to a misdemeanor charge of disorderly conduct while Judge Tadd Brenner dropped two class 3 felony charges of aggravated battery.

Felde was sentenced to community service.

In September 2021, Sheriff Rich Wagner reported Felde had been removed from the board meeting and had been involved in some type of physical altercation at the school.

Wagner said school officials attempted to escort Felde out of the meeting when he struck one of them before leaving the school.

Deputies found Felde a short time later at his home where they said he was taken into custody.

