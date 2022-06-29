Advertisement

Mo. Gov. Parson signs bill requiring voter ID, repealing use of mail-in ballots

Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill on Wednesday, June 29 to change Missouri election laws.(Governor Mike Parson/Facebook)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 2:44 PM CDT|Updated: 6 hours ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Missouri Governor Mike Parson signed a bill on Wednesday, June 29 to change Missouri election laws.

House Bill 1878 requires all Missourians to show a voter ID and repeals the use of mail-in ballots.

Under the changes, some absentee ballots will still be allowed, and everyone will be able to fill out an absentee ballot in person two weeks before an election.

It also bars the use of electronic vote counting machines after January 1, 2024.

Parson said the new law ensures Missouri will continue to hold free, fair and secure elections.

