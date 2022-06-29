PAW Animal Shelter closes to public due to canine parvovirus outbreak

FORT MADISON (WGEM) - The Protectors of Animal Welfare (PAW) Animal Shelter in Fort Madison is shut down to the public until further notice, the latest rough patch in a difficult 2022.

It started off with staffing and supply issues, as much of the country also experienced.

Then, inflation and growing economic issues saw the shelter become overpopulated due to an elevated number of pet surrenders.

Now, an outbreak of canine parvovirus has killed 10 puppies at the shelter in the last month.

After losing 10 puppies since the end of May, Director Sandy Brown says this is a strain unlike any other that she’s seen.

“It is a really aggressive, really fast-moving parvo and it is taking the lives of 20-pound puppies,” Brown said.

Brown says that pet owners should be proactive and vaccinate their dogs.

She says prevention is better than treatment and urges vaccination.

“Go to a farm store and give it yourself, it’s like 10 bucks. If your puppy gets parvo, it’s $1,500 to take it to a vet and get it fixed, and chances are your puppy’s not going to make it,” Brown said.

If you’re looking for a way to help, you can do more than just donate.

In order for the shelter to reopen, they’re looking for donations of bleach, towels and other cleaning supplies as they fight the outbreak.

But what they really need is volunteers -- such as Lucy Broadwater and her family -- to help clean around the property and show love to the pets in shelter.

“They need you, and they’re just sitting here, and they need a life,” Broadwater said.

Brown says she hopes to see the virus run its course and reopen the shelter within the next two weeks.

If you’re interested in volunteering or donating, reach out to the animal shelter directly at 319-372-2274.

