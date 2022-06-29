Advertisement

Pet safety for the holiday weekend

How to protect your pets ahead of July 4 celebrations
Ways to keep your pets safe ahead of the holiday weekend
Ways to keep your pets safe ahead of the holiday weekend
By Shaqaille McCamick
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) - Loud noises from fireworks and large holiday gatherings can cause anxiety in dogs and cats.

There’s also a higher chance of your pet getting out and roaming the streets this weekend.

The Quincy Humane Society Executive Director Pilar Brumbaugh recommends taking this week to prepare yourself and your pets for the weekend.

“We really want to be thinking ahead, proactively. When it does start to get dark outside shorten their time outside, be with them, maybe have them out on a leash,” Brumbaugh said.

On days when you know fireworks will be going off, Brumbaugh suggests leaving pets with extra blankets, TV or music and placing them in their favorite room in the home.

She also suggests getting your pets microchipped and updating collar tags in case they may leave your presence.

“[It’s] really important to make sure that one, that collar is on nice and securely and that they have a pet ID tag. We can do those here at the shelter. There are some other places that you can do those at well,” Brumbaugh said.

The ASPCA also recommends the following tips for your pets:

If your pet has a fear of or aversion to loud noises:

  • Something as simple as turning on some soft music and moving your pet into an interior room with no windows can be helpful.
  • An anxiety vest may work in some cases—if you don’t have one, try a snugly fitting t-shirt.
  • If you and your veterinarian decide that anti-anxiety mediation is your pet’s best bet, there are a few things to remember. First and foremost, give a practice dose of the medication before the big night to see how your pet responds to the medication. Second, never share the medicine with another pet or give more than the recommended amount. If you do, you may spend the holiday at your local veterinary emergency clinic.
  • While noise phobias are not as common in cats, they can and do happen. Fortunately, cats tend to hide when frightened. Checking in on your cats, having some quiet music on and keeping them indoors during the height of the fireworks is always a good idea.

If your pet is the type to taste new and unusual things:

  • While cats are typically a little smarter than this, some dogs will eat anything, regardless of how it tastes—including fireworks! Never underestimate your pet’s level of curiosity.
  • Fireworks contain several types of chemicals and heavy metals. If you set off fireworks at home, make sure you thoroughly clean up the area before letting your dog have access again.

