Advertisement

Republican voters nominate Duffy for Hancock County sheriff

Hancock County Sheriff
Hancock County Sheriff(MGN)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:55 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Republicans in Hancock County nominated incumbent Travis Duffy for another term as Hancock County sheriff in Tuesday’s primary election.

There are no Democratic candidates on the ballot, which makes Duffy all-but-assured to win in the November general election.

Duffy has worked in the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years.

He said his two decades of experience make him best suited for the job.

“It takes a lot, and it takes a lot of insight,” Duffy said. “It takes a lot of experience and knowledge to make this thing work, and I believe I possess that.”

Duffy said that one of his highest priorities as sheriff would be to combat the drug problem in Hancock County.

“We try to be proactive throughout the county,” Duffy said. “We’re like a lot of counties, we see an influx in meth.”

Duffy said that the sheriff deputies responded to nearly 7,000 calls in 2021 with a majority of those being drug related.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Missing person: Brandy Brewer.
Missing Colchester woman found alive
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action
About 30 volunteers searched for Brandy Brewer on Monday
Search underway for missing Colchester woman
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Illinois Republicans pick Bailey to face Gov. Pritzker

Latest News

In Tuesday’s primary election Republicans nominated Daniel Swanson for 71st District state...
Republicans nominate Swanson for 71st District state rep
Mike Thoms beat Glen Evans Sr. for Illinois’ 36th District state senator in Tuesday’s primary...
Republicans nominate Thoms for Illinois’ 36th district state senator
Illinois Republicans nominated Kathy Salvi to run for US Senate in Tuesday’s primary election.
Kathy Salvi to challenge Duckworth for U.S. Senate seat
Sen. Darren Bailey walks onto the stage with his wife Cindy after winning the Illinois...
Bailey to Pritzker after winning GOP nomination: “Start packing, friend”
Alexi Giannoulias
Democrats nominate Giannoulias for Illinois secretary of state