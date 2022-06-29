Republican voters nominate Duffy for Hancock County sheriff

CARTHAGE, Ill. (WGEM) - Republicans in Hancock County nominated incumbent Travis Duffy for another term as Hancock County sheriff in Tuesday’s primary election.

There are no Democratic candidates on the ballot, which makes Duffy all-but-assured to win in the November general election.

Duffy has worked in the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office for 22 years.

He said his two decades of experience make him best suited for the job.

“It takes a lot, and it takes a lot of insight,” Duffy said. “It takes a lot of experience and knowledge to make this thing work, and I believe I possess that.”

Duffy said that one of his highest priorities as sheriff would be to combat the drug problem in Hancock County.

“We try to be proactive throughout the county,” Duffy said. “We’re like a lot of counties, we see an influx in meth.”

Duffy said that the sheriff deputies responded to nearly 7,000 calls in 2021 with a majority of those being drug related.

