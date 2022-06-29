Advertisement

Republicans nominate Brady for Illinois secretary of state

Dan Brady
Dan Brady(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:00 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois Republicans nominated Dan Brady in Tuesday’s primary election for Illinois secretary of state.

Brady’s opponent John C. Milhiser conceded just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“Unfortunately we came up short. But we must keep fighting to make Illinois better, to root out corruption, and to make our communities safer,” Milhiser said.

Brady has a long history with the General Assembly. He was first sworn in as state representative for the 88th District in 2001. He was named the deputy Republican leader in 2017.

Brady will run against the Democratic candidate in November’s general election.

The secretary of state position has been held for the past 23 years by Jesse White.

88-year-old White announced earlier this year that he was retiring at the end of his term.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Missing person: Brandy Brewer.
Missing Colchester woman found alive
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action
About 30 volunteers searched for Brandy Brewer on Monday
Search underway for missing Colchester woman
Trump endorses Darren Bailey at Save America rally at Adams County Fair
Illinois Republicans pick Bailey to face Gov. Pritzker

Latest News

In Tuesday’s primary election Republicans nominated Daniel Swanson for 71st District state...
Republicans nominate Swanson for 71st District state rep
Mike Thoms beat Glen Evans Sr. for Illinois’ 36th District state senator in Tuesday’s primary...
Republicans nominate Thoms for Illinois’ 36th district state senator
Illinois Republicans nominated Kathy Salvi to run for US Senate in Tuesday’s primary election.
Kathy Salvi to challenge Duckworth for U.S. Senate seat
Sen. Darren Bailey walks onto the stage with his wife Cindy after winning the Illinois...
Bailey to Pritzker after winning GOP nomination: “Start packing, friend”
Alexi Giannoulias
Democrats nominate Giannoulias for Illinois secretary of state