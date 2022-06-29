Republicans nominate Brady for Illinois secretary of state

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois Republicans nominated Dan Brady in Tuesday’s primary election for Illinois secretary of state.

Brady’s opponent John C. Milhiser conceded just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

“Unfortunately we came up short. But we must keep fighting to make Illinois better, to root out corruption, and to make our communities safer,” Milhiser said.

Brady has a long history with the General Assembly. He was first sworn in as state representative for the 88th District in 2001. He was named the deputy Republican leader in 2017.

Brady will run against the Democratic candidate in November’s general election.

The secretary of state position has been held for the past 23 years by Jesse White.

88-year-old White announced earlier this year that he was retiring at the end of his term.

