Republicans nominate DeVore for Illinois attorney general

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- Illinois Republicans nominated Thomas DeVore for Illinois attorney general in Tuesday’s general election.

DeVore will run against the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in November’s general election.

DeVore is a southern Illinois lawyer who gained notoriety for fighting Gov. Pritzker’s COVID-19 mandates and helping parents file lawsuits against multiple Illinois school districts over masking mandates.

