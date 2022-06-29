Advertisement

Republicans nominate DeVore for Illinois attorney general

Thomas DeVore
Thomas DeVore(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- Illinois Republicans nominated Thomas DeVore for Illinois attorney general in Tuesday’s general election.

DeVore will run against the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in November’s general election.

DeVore is a southern Illinois lawyer who gained notoriety for fighting Gov. Pritzker’s COVID-19 mandates and helping parents file lawsuits against multiple Illinois school districts over masking mandates.

Copyright 2022 WGEM. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Decision 2022
Illinois Election Results
Missing person: Brandy Brewer.
Missing Colchester woman found alive
About 30 volunteers searched for Brandy Brewer on Monday
Search underway for missing Colchester woman
Alex Felde
Mendon man charged with battery at school board meeting pleads guilty to disorderly conduct
The Amtrak derailment happened about 100 miles north of Kansas City.
Official: Upgrades urged at Amtrak crash site, but no action

Latest News

South Grade Apartments
Old elementary school being turned into apartments
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul introduces a new online portal to help law enforcement...
Illinois law enforcement leaders unveil crime-gun tracing portal
Illinois Attorney General introduces crime-gun tracing website for law enforcement
Illinois Attorney General introduces crime-gun tracing website for law enforcement
South Shelby Middle School Renovations
South Shelby Middle receives major HVAC upgrade
Bethel Assembly of God Church demolition
Bethel Assembly of God Church demolition