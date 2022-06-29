Republicans nominate DeVore for Illinois attorney general
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) -- Illinois Republicans nominated Thomas DeVore for Illinois attorney general in Tuesday’s general election.
DeVore will run against the Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul in November’s general election.
DeVore is a southern Illinois lawyer who gained notoriety for fighting Gov. Pritzker’s COVID-19 mandates and helping parents file lawsuits against multiple Illinois school districts over masking mandates.
