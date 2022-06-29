Advertisement

Rep. Miller defeats Rep. Davis in Illinois GOP House primary

Illinois congresswoman Mary Miller is raising eyebrows with her comment at a rally with former President Donald Trump.
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
QUINCY (WGEM) -Illinois Republican Rep. Mary Miller has defeated fellow incumbent Rep. Rodney Davis in a primary pitting two House colleagues against each other.

Miller, who is endorsed by Donald Trump, ran against Rodney Davis. Davis conceded just at about 9:20 p.m. Tuesday.

“It’s been the honor of a lifetime to serve the people of Illinois. I’m proud of the work our team has done for our constituents since 2013. Helping citizens cut through red tape and navigate the federal bureaucracy has always been one of my top priorities,” Davis said.

Miller is the current congresswoman for Illinois’ 15th District.

The Associated Press contributes this story.

