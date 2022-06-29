Republicans nominate Redshaw for Schuyler County sheriff

RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw turned back a primary challenge Tuesday night.

With no Democratic candidate on the ballot, Redshaw is all-but-assured to win the November general election.

Redshaw beat out Bill Thompson for the nomination.

Redshaw began his law-enforcement career in 1982. Since 2014, he has served as Schuyler County sheriff.

