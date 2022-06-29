Republicans nominate Redshaw for Schuyler County sheriff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:08 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RUSHVILLE, Ill. (WGEM) - Schuyler County Sheriff Bill Redshaw turned back a primary challenge Tuesday night.
With no Democratic candidate on the ballot, Redshaw is all-but-assured to win the November general election.
Redshaw beat out Bill Thompson for the nomination.
Redshaw began his law-enforcement career in 1982. Since 2014, he has served as Schuyler County sheriff.
