Republicans nominate Thoms for Illinois’ 36th district state senator

QUINCY (WGEM) - Mike Thoms beat Glen Evans Sr. for Illinois’ 36th District state senator in Tuesday’s primary election.

According to Thoms’ website, he is a fourth-generation resident of Rock Island.

He and his wife Sara have been married for 41 years and have three adult children and seven grandchildren.

Thoms is the mayor of Rock Island.

