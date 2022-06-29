Advertisement

Schuyler County voters approve sales tax increase for public safety

Schuyler Co. Public Safety tax
Schuyler Co. Public Safety tax(WGEM)
By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
RUSHVILE, Ill. (WGEM) - In Tuesday’s primary election, voters in Schuyler County approved a 1% sales tax increase that will go toward public safety purposes, specifically emergency vehicles.

Officials say the county operates four ambulances, and they stay busy. The revenue generated will be used for emergency vehicle upgrades.

Schuyler County has one critical access hospital, but if patients need extensive care they must be transferred to larger hospitals.

Culbertson Memorial Hospital CEO Gregg Snyder said that in 2021 more than 500 patients were transferred out of the county.

Snyder said that because reimbursement rates from insurance companies have lowered, the costs to keep ambulances afloat are rising.

The increase will go into effect on Jan. 1, 2023

