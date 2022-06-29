Advertisement

Scott County voters approve all 3 Illinois primary ballot propositions

By WGEM Staff
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 9:10 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WINCHESTER, Ill. (WGEM) - Scott county voters approved all three ballot propositions in Tuesdays Illinois primary.

Scott County voters approve nursing center tax

Voters in Scott County approved a tax to help maintain the Scott County Nursing Center.

According to the ballot the tax will be no larger than 0.1% of an increase.

Scott County Nursing Center Registered Nurse Administrator Debbie O’Dell said this has been a topic of discussion in the county for several years.

According to O’Dell the projected revenue of the tax may be close to $100,000.

Scott County voters approve special EMS service area

Scott County residents voted to approve the creation of a special EMS service area.

The area will extend outside the territorial boundaries of any fire protection district which presently levies a tax for ambulance service.

According to the ballot the annual tax will not exceed .40% for the purpose of funding ambulance services.

County Commission chairman Bob Schafer said the Winchester EMS has had trouble keeping services operating 24/7 since many are volunteers.

“This is some way for them to, you know, generate some money and pay for people,” Schafer said. “To help instead of being a strictly volunteer organization.”

Schafer said this was Scott County’s first attempt to pass such a measure.

Scott County voters approve Road District No. 2 tax increase

Scott County residents voted to approve a tax increase for Road District No. 2.

According to the Scott County clerk, the present maximum tax rate on the taxable property in the district is 0.33%; the increase will double it to 0.66%.

