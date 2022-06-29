South Shelby Middle receives major HVAC upgrade

Shelby County, Missouri (WGEM) - After 28 years of wear and tear, South Shelby Middle School is getting a new HVAC unit installed this summer.

Their old system began falling apart years ago and has caused an issue throughout the school day.

“Certain units would go out in a classroom and caused us to reset those. When that happens on a hot day a classroom can get really hot really quick. It’s just a real disputation to education,” Middle School Principal Curt Bowen said.

Amongst other repairs, this one was on the top of their list to solve.

“We’ve been talking about this for several years here. Once we got the elementary school done, we turned our attention to the middle and high school. The HVAC in both the buildings was a big issue that we wanted to address,” Super Intendent of Shelby County R-IV school district Troy Clawson.

Both Clawson and Bowen are expectant to see fewer distractions for the students with this problem solved.

“We hope this new HVAC system will provide our students and teachers with less distractions. Things like water dripping on the floor from the condensation of the old unit and constant resetting. Not having to do that will improve our classrooms,” Principal Bowen.

The cost for the renovations was just under 2 million dollars. Construction is expected to be done by September and they’ll begin putting the school back together in a few weeks.

