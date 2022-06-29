Advertisement

Lewis County officers struggle with speeding violations

WGEM News at Six
By Victoria Bordenga
Published: Jun. 28, 2022 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Lewis County, Missouri (WGEM) - Speeding has been an ongoing issue in Lewis County since the beginning of the year, according to the sheriff’s office.

People have been going 20 or more miles over the posted speed limit. Officers said in recent days they clocked people in at 100 to 150 miles per hour.

Officers said they believe the issues started back at the beginning of the pandemic.

“Back to our COVID days where we weren’t having court, so we weren’t writing tickets because if you’re not having court you get cases that are too back logged so there was a lot of warnings issued,” Sherriff Parrish said.

Since then, deputies are still having issues with speeders. They said giving out tickets isn’t stopping people from speeding like it used to. Officers are trying to figure out different ways to solve the issue.

“We’re working with the division of highway safety and applying for more grants to get equipment and possible overtime for their officers so they can curve this issue,” Sherriff Parrish said.

Parish is hoping that by taking these steps will help speeding go down.

